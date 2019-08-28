|
Saviano, Martin "Marty" Age 57. Beloved son of the late James and Martha (Di Turi) Saviano; brother of James, Dominic (Vicky), Anthony (Fran); beloved uncle to his nieces, great-uncle and beloved cousin. Family and friends are asked to meet on Saturday, August 31, 2019, at Notre Dame de Chicago, 1336 W. Flournoy for a memorial visitation from 9:00-10:30 a.m. Mass served at 10:30 a.m. Entombment Queen of Heaven Mausoleum. For info, call 773-889-1700 or www.salernofuneralhomes.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Aug. 28, 2019