Home

POWERED BY

Services
Salerno's Galewood Chapels
1857 North Harlem Avenue
Chicago, IL 60707
(773) 889-1700
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Notre Dame de Chicago
1336 W. Flournoy
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
10:30 AM
Notre Dame de Chicago
Resources
More Obituaries for Martin Saviano
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Martin Saviano

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Martin Saviano Obituary
Saviano, Martin "Marty" Age 57. Beloved son of the late James and Martha (Di Turi) Saviano; brother of James, Dominic (Vicky), Anthony (Fran); beloved uncle to his nieces, great-uncle and beloved cousin. Family and friends are asked to meet on Saturday, August 31, 2019, at Notre Dame de Chicago, 1336 W. Flournoy for a memorial visitation from 9:00-10:30 a.m. Mass served at 10:30 a.m. Entombment Queen of Heaven Mausoleum. For info, call 773-889-1700 or www.salernofuneralhomes.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Aug. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Martin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now