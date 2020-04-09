|
Kokoska, Martin P. "Marty" Martin P. "Marty" Kokoska, age 64. Loving father of Kimberly (Justin) Smith, Katherine (Ryan) Oliver, Raymond Kokoska (Kristin Witasik); devoted grandfather of Arika, Raymond, Vivian and Owen; dear brother of Michael and Robert (Maureen) Kokoska; also survived by many nieces, nephews and close friends that were like family. Due to the limitations of social distancing with the Covid-19 pandemic, the services will be private. A celebration of life gathering will be announced for a later date. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery Arrangements by Kosary Funeral Home (708) 499-3223 or www.kosaryfuneralhome.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 9, 2020