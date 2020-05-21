Moore, Joseph
Martin Joseph Moore, 93, passed away peacefully in hospice care on May 20, 2020. Native to Taghmaconnell, County Roscommon, Ireland. He was the loving husband of Ann, father to Mary (Jon) Wentworth and Kevin (Patti), the proud grandfather of Brian, Monica, Brittany, Thomas, Brenden, Jennifer, Sean, Kaitlyn and Collin; great-grandfather to Tegen and Selena; and brother to Bridie (the late Con) McCarthy and Theresa (Pete) Hanley. He was preceded in death by his beloved son, Patrick; siblings, Eileen, Julia, Patrick, Kitty, John and Michael; and his parents, Molly (nee Gavin) and John Moore.
Visitation Friday, private at Cooney Funeral Home, followed by a funeral service at 2:00 p.m. Interment All Saints Cemetery. For information, please call 847-685-1002 or visit:
www.cooneyfuneralhome.com
Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com
Martin Joseph Moore, 93, passed away peacefully in hospice care on May 20, 2020. Native to Taghmaconnell, County Roscommon, Ireland. He was the loving husband of Ann, father to Mary (Jon) Wentworth and Kevin (Patti), the proud grandfather of Brian, Monica, Brittany, Thomas, Brenden, Jennifer, Sean, Kaitlyn and Collin; great-grandfather to Tegen and Selena; and brother to Bridie (the late Con) McCarthy and Theresa (Pete) Hanley. He was preceded in death by his beloved son, Patrick; siblings, Eileen, Julia, Patrick, Kitty, John and Michael; and his parents, Molly (nee Gavin) and John Moore.
Visitation Friday, private at Cooney Funeral Home, followed by a funeral service at 2:00 p.m. Interment All Saints Cemetery. For information, please call 847-685-1002 or visit:
www.cooneyfuneralhome.com
Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 21, 2020.