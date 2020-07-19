Waner, Martha Martha Waner, nee Koziol, age 92, of Brookfield. Beloved wife of the late Frank Waner; loving mother of Lou (Pam) Waner, Catherine (the late Timothy) Knowski, Frank Waner, Dorothy (Thomas) Walsh; devoted grandmother of Matthew Knowski, Melissa Knowski, Audrey Waner, Amanda (Chris) Walsh, Steven Waner, Melanie Knowski, Julie Waner, Jessica Walsh and Thomas J. Walsh; great-grandmother of Elliot Woodgett; dear sister of 13; aunt and great-aunt of many. Visitation Thursday, July 23, 2020, from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at Hitzeman Funeral Home, Ltd., 9445 W. 31st Street, Brookfield, IL 60513. Funeral Thursday 9:30 a.m. to St. Barbara Church, Brookfield, Mass 10 a.m. (Please contact funeral home for a confirmation acknowledgment to attend Mass by Wednesday). Interment Private Resurrection Cemetery, Justice. Information, 708-485-2000 or www.HitzemanFuneral.com
