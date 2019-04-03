Home

HILLS FUNERAL HOME - Palos Hills
10201 South Roberts Road
Palos Hills, IL 60465
(708) 598-5880
Martha Naroleski
Martha Naroleski

Martha Naroleski Obituary
Naroleski, Martha (neeKrenek) Age 95, at restMarch 26, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Michael; loving mother of Rose Naroleski, David (Bonnie), Diana (Don) Haton, Catherine (Tony) Montagano, Michael, Jr. (Pat), and Daniel (Sue); cherished grandmother of Anthony, Paul, Amber, Jessica, Clark, and Daniel, Jr.; great-grandmother of Aiden, Catlynn, Aria, Ezra, Tyler, and Addison. Martha was preceded in death by nine brother and sisters and her parents John and Mary Krenek. Memorial Visitation for Martha Naroleski will be heldFriday,April 5, 2019,from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Hills Funeral Home, Ltd., 10201 S. Roberts Rd. (8000W), Palos Hills, IL 60465. Funeral ServicesFriday, April 5, 2019, with prayers beginning at 11:00 a.m. from the funeral home to Sacred Heart Church, 8245 W. 111thSt., Palos Hills, for Mass at 11:30 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to appreciated. Info:(708) 598-5880or hillsfh.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 3, 2019
