1/1
Marshall Smith III
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marshall's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Smith III, Marshall

Marshall Smith III, 68, passed away peacefully on Aug. 1, 2020. A life-long Chicago resident, Marshall recently relocated to Houston, Texas to enjoy time with his sister, Glinie Whittington. Marshall is survived by his wife, Cynthia Stanfield Smith and her family, his sons, Marshall (Sara), Michael (Zully), and Christopher, his grandson, Altair, and his life partner, mother of his sons, Diane Burton. Marshall was preceded in death by his parents, Marshall Smith, Jr. and Aslean Smith, and came from a very large family, with many brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces, cousins, and neighborhood friends, all of whom he loved dearly. Marshall was proud of his 27 years of employment at Mayer Brown and held his colleagues in high regard and maintained close friendships with many of them. Marshall's greatest joy in life was taking care of others. A virtual memorial service will be held on Sun. Aug. 16, 2020. Please visit

https://www.forevermissed.com/marshallsmith/ for more information. An in-person memorial will be held when safe to do so.

Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Aug. 15, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Chicago Sun-Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved