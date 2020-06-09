Marlene J. Hejka
1945 - 2020
Hejka, Marlene J. Marlene J. Hejka, nee Klein, 75, of Lemont, passed away, June 6, 2020. Marlene loved nature and gardening, played the piano, enjoyed knitting and crocheting and was a great artist. Beloved wife of the late Edward J. Hejka; loving mother of Joseph (Lisa) Hejka and Debbie (Rudi) Hejka; adored grandmother of Justin (Patty), Joshua, Joey, late Rachel, Cole, late Chase, Ray, and Raquel; and proud great-grandmother of Vivian Rose. Visitation Wednesday from 3:00-7:00 p.m. at Markiewicz Funeral Home, P.C., 108 Illinois St., Lemont. Private Funeral Mass will be held at SS. Cyril & Methodius Church. Interment SS. Cyril & Methodius Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, www.cancer.org. Info: 630-257-6363 or www.markiewiczfh.com. Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com

Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jun. 9, 2020.
