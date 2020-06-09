Hejka, Marlene J. Marlene J. Hejka, nee Klein, 75, of Lemont, passed away, June 6, 2020. Marlene loved nature and gardening, played the piano, enjoyed knitting and crocheting and was a great artist. Beloved wife of the late Edward J. Hejka; loving mother of Joseph (Lisa) Hejka and Debbie (Rudi) Hejka; adored grandmother of Justin (Patty), Joshua, Joey, late Rachel, Cole, late Chase, Ray, and Raquel; and proud great-grandmother of Vivian Rose. Visitation Wednesday from 3:00-7:00 p.m. at Markiewicz Funeral Home, P.C., 108 Illinois St., Lemont. Private Funeral Mass will be held at SS. Cyril & Methodius Church. Interment SS. Cyril & Methodius Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, www.cancer.org. Info: 630-257-6363 or www.markiewiczfh.com. Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jun. 9, 2020.