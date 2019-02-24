Chicago Sun-Times Obituaries
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
8851 Skokie Boulevard
Skokie, IL 60077-2224
(847) 229-8822
Service
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
12:00 PM
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
8851 Skokie Boulevard
Skokie, IL 60077-2224
View Map
Gabel, Marlene nee Lazow, age 88. Beloved wife of the late Seymour Gabel. Loving mother of Robyn (Bob Doepel) Gabel, Mitchell (Diane Lanigan) Gabel and Amy (Tom Coyle) Gabel. Adored grandmother of Lilah, Lewis (Jessica), Ilyssa (Rabbi David) Minkus and Nora. Cherished great grandmother of Raia and Adira. Dear sister of Diane (Richard) Africk and Phyllis (Michael) Berger. Fond sister-in-law of the late Morris (Eleanor) Gabel and Helen (Jerry) Tauber. Loving aunt of many nieces and nephews. Service Monday, 12 Noon at Chicago Jewish Funerals, 8851 Skokie Blvd. (at Niles Center Road), Skokie. Interment Westlawn. Memorials in her name to would be appreciated. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Feb. 24, 2019
