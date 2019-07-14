Home

N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home
1240 Waukegan Road
Glenview, IL 60025
(847) 998-1020
Memorial service
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
3:00 PM
Glenview United Methodist Church
727 Harlem Ave
Glenview, IL
Marlene Corbige


1936 - 2019
Marlene Corbige Obituary
Corbige, Marlene nee Peters, age 82, longtime Glenview resident, passed away July 2, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Orin K. Corbige; loving mother of Curtis (Nancy) Corbige; proud grandmother of Laura Grace Corbige; dear sister of Norma Rae (Bill) Peters, Alberta (Mike) Newton and the late Ronald (Jane) Peters; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Marlene was a pediatric nurse for over 30 years. She was an active member of Glenview United Methodist Church. She will be greatly missed. A memorial service will be held Sunday, July 21, 2019 at 3 p.m. at Glenview United Methodist Church, 727 Harlem Ave., Glenview, IL 60025. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Glenview United Methodist Church. Funeral information 847-998-1020.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on July 14, 2019
