Corbige, Marlene nee Peters, age 82, longtime Glenview resident, passed away July 2, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Orin K. Corbige; loving mother of Curtis (Nancy) Corbige; proud grandmother of Laura Grace Corbige; dear sister of Norma Rae (Bill) Peters, Alberta (Mike) Newton and the late Ronald (Jane) Peters; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Marlene was a pediatric nurse for over 30 years. She was an active member of Glenview United Methodist Church. She will be greatly missed. A memorial service will be held Sunday, July 21, 2019 at 3 p.m. at Glenview United Methodist Church, 727 Harlem Ave., Glenview, IL 60025. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Glenview United Methodist Church. Funeral information 847-998-1020.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on July 14, 2019