Marlene A. Wallendorf
Wallendorf, Marlene A.

Beloved wife of the late Kenneth. Loving mother of John, Valerie, Audrey (Michael), Patti (Nick), the late Kenny and Leo. Cherished Grandmother of 9, Great Grandmother of 8 and proud Great Great Grandmother of 1. Dear sister of the late Margaret, Marion, and Annette. Aunt of many. A Memorial gather ing will take place on Friday, August 28, 2020 from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Sax-Tiedemann Funeral Home 9568 Belmont Ave., Franklin Park. for information please call (847) 678-1950 or www.sax-tiedemann.com

Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Memorial Gathering
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Sax-Tiedemann Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Sax-Tiedemann Funeral Home
9568 Belmont Avenue
Franklin Park, IL 60131
(847) 678-1950
