Wallendorf, Marlene A.
Beloved wife of the late Kenneth. Loving mother of John, Valerie, Audrey (Michael), Patti (Nick), the late Kenny and Leo. Cherished Grandmother of 9, Great Grandmother of 8 and proud Great Great Grandmother of 1. Dear sister of the late Margaret, Marion, and Annette. Aunt of many. A Memorial gather ing will take place on Friday, August 28, 2020 from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Sax-Tiedemann Funeral Home 9568 Belmont Ave., Franklin Park. for information please call (847) 678-1950 or www.sax-tiedemann.com
