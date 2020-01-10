|
Wydra, Mark R. Age 56. Beloved husband of Alicia LaPenta Wydra; devoted son of Joseph, Sr. (Bonnie) Wydra and Jackie Palmer (the late Bill "Hotdog"); dear son-in-law of Ron (Judie) LaPenta, and Barbara LaPenta; dearest brother of Joseph, Jr. (Kim), Rich (the late Marge), Steve, the late Beth (Phil) Wentland; dear brother-in-law of Jennifer (John) DeGregorio, Nicole LaPenta Carr; dear uncle and great-uncle of many; fond nephew and cousin to many. Visitation Sunday 3:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at the Skaja Terrace Funeral Home, 7812 N. Milwaukee Ave., Niles. Funeral Service Monday 9:00 a.m. from funeral home to St. Tarcissus Church for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Retired lifetime member of IBEW Local #9 City of Chicago. Memorials to , 2211 N. Oak Park Ave., Chicago, IL 60707 or appreciated. Funeral info: 847-966-7302 or www.skajafuneralhomes.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jan. 10, 2020