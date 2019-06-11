|
Wrobel, Mark A. Age 59. Devoted father of Markus, Marelyn, Walt and John; cherished son of Rita and the late Frank J. Wrobel; loving brother of Roberta Wrobel; also survived by many loving relatives and friends. Longtime member of IBEW Local #134 and owner of 1st Class Entertainment. Visitation Wednesday 3:00-9:00 p.m. at the Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home, 11028 Southwest Hwy. (7700W), Palos Hills. Funeral visitation Thursday 9:00 a.m. until time of Mass 10 a.m. at St. Rita of Cascia Shrine Chapel, 7740 S. Western Ave., Chicago 60620. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Express your thoughts and memories in the online Guest Book at www.palosgaidasfh.com, (708) 974 4410.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on June 11, 2019