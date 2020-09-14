1/
Mark Shainwald
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mark's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Shainwald, Mark

Mark Shainwald, Age 64. Loving son of Lucille and the late Samuel Shainwald. Dear brother of Naomi Brooks. Beloved uncle of Joseph Brooks. Cherished father of Ellie (Eddie) Chicoski. Devoted zaide of Evan. Will be missed by all his friends and coworkers. To keep everyone safe and healthy, the interment service will be private. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to your favorite charity. To attend the funeral live stream, please visit our website. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals – Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com

Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Sep. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Chicago Jewish Funerals
8851 Skokie Boulevard
Skokie, IL 60077-2224
847.229.8822
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Chicago Sun-Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved