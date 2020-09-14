Shainwald, Mark
Mark Shainwald, Age 64. Loving son of Lucille and the late Samuel Shainwald. Dear brother of Naomi Brooks. Beloved uncle of Joseph Brooks. Cherished father of Ellie (Eddie) Chicoski. Devoted zaide of Evan. Will be missed by all his friends and coworkers. To keep everyone safe and healthy, the interment service will be private. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to your favorite charity
To attend the funeral live stream, please visit our website.
