Chapas, Mark Raymond Mark Raymond Chapas, 63, passed away on July 23, 2020 in Palos Heights, Illinois. He was born December 22, 1956 in Chicago, Illinois. Mark was a dreamer throughout his whole life; he took on several roles, including real estate agent and interior decorator, but was never held down by anyone's rules. He touched many people's lives as a true friend, romantic partner, brother, and loving uncle. Even under adversity, Mark always held a positive attitude and did not let a bad situation ruin his outlook. He grew up in the Roseland neighborhood, resided in the Beverly neighborhood during young adulthood and has lived around Chicagoland for the last two decades. He attended Brother Rice High School and maintained his Catholic faith. Mark is survived by his sister Joanne Kusy, his nieces Christina Kendrick and Jennifer Keene, nephew Michael Kusy, and beloved canine companion, Murphy. He was preceded in death by his mother Sonia (nee Kaminski) and father Raymond. In light of the ongoing pandemic, a small private memorial will be held, for details or a link to the video, please text (preferred) or call 708-840-9120. Memorials may be made in his name to the Animal Welfare League, animalwelfareleague.com/donations/
You may still show your support for the family by leaving them a condolence on our website or sending a thoughtful card in care of the family to Damar-Kaminski Funeral Home & Crematorium, 7861 S. 88th Avenue, Justice, Illinois 60458 or www.kaminskifamilyfuneralhomes.com
