Pirelli, Mark
Pirelli, Mark, 47, suddenly, beloved husband of Beverly (nee Kaput) of 20 years; loving father of Megan and Kaitlyn; son of Geraldine (nee Sansone) and the late Francis Pirelli; loving brother of John (Cris), Mike, Margie Bajic, Julie (late Gary) Rice, Joey (Penny), Jimmy (late Julie Athey), Gutsie (Mike) Lenski, and his twin Maria (fiance Mark Mora). He was the son-in-law of the late David and late Geraldine Kaput; loving brother-in-law to Sheila (Mark) Wiseman, late Brian Kaput, Denise (Rob) Holland, and Wendy (fiance Clyde Wallen) Kaput; loving uncle to Jonathan, Cindy (Peter) Kearns, Elizabeth and Taryn Pirelli, Tina and late Dan Bajic, John and Joey Pirelli, Tyler Athey, Jessica Rice, Kyle Lenski, Jessica Pirelli, Mia Mora, Jeremy, Zachary, Linsey Wiseman, Ryan (Jessica) Kaput, and Brandon Holland; great uncle to Riley Kearns and Ethan Bajic, Logan and Evan Harvey; extended family to Michael, John, Ashley, Carliana, Katie, and Justin; loving furry companion of Chubbs and his 15 tarantulas and 2 frogs. Mark was a friend and coworker to many and brightened the path of everyone he met. He was a great guy who loved decorating for Halloween every year and was passionate about his family and many other things. He will be missed by many people. Visitation is Wednesday, September 16 at St. Barbara Church, 2859 S. Throop St., Chicago from 3 -8:00 p.m. and Thursday September 17 from 9 - 10:30 a.m. Funeral mass will be celebrated 11:00 a.m. Due to Covid 19, masks must be worn at all times and social distancing must be observed. Because of the Pandemic Restrictions, those attending mass must register online www.johnligda.com/obituary/MarkMPirelli
. (708)390-1200.
