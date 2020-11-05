Moore, Mark
Mark Moore of Itasca. Native of Bohola, Co. Mayo. Ireland. Passed away November 1, 2020. Retired member of IBEW 134. Loving father of James, Una, Patricia, Maureen, Eileen, Colleen and Elizabeth; Adored grandfather of Rynee (Ryan), Jacqueline, Savannah and Declan and great-grandfather of Rowan. Mark will be dearly missed by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Visitation Friday 3:00 – 7:00 pm and Saturday 8:30 am until time of funeral, 9:30 am at The Oaks Funeral Home 1201 E. Irving Park Road (at Prospect), Itasca to Holy Ghost Church. Mass 10:00 am. Interment All Saints Cemetery. For funeral info: 630-250-8588 or www.oaksfh.com
