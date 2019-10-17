|
Leipold, Mark E. 59, of Oak Park, Illinois, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, October 12, 2019. Beloved husband of Susan Minor, loving father of Anne, Peter and Jane Leipold; cherished brother of Tricia Bartley (David), Lauren Leipold and Janet Formanek (Robert); dear uncle to Kara, John, Alyson, Sarah, Katie, Nick, Jack, Chelsea, Kelly and Jackie and many great-nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Emil and Patricia Leipold. Mark was a longtime partner and chair of the corporate practice at the Chicago law firm of Gould & Ratner LLP. He was a graduate of Northwestern University (1982) and DePaul University College of Law (1986). Mark was a gifted lawyer, earnestly committed to the welfare of his clients and to maintaining the highest standards in the legal profession. He held leadership roles in several business and legal associations, including the Turnaround Management Association's Chicago/Midwest Chapter and the Business Bankruptcy Committee of the American Bar Association's Business Section. As an adjunct lecturer, he shared his deep knowledge of the law with his students at DePaul University College of Law and at The John Marshall Law School. He was also an active participant with his Gould & Ratner colleagues in Law Exchange International's global network of firms. Mark was graced with a warm and kind spirit, and he touched the lives of all he met. His intelligence, wit, and charm were matched only by his goodwill and generosity. Whether through a humorous quip or a caring gesture, he strived to make others feel important and recognized. Growing up in Belleville, Illinois, Mark's interests were varied from an early age, and they ran the gamut from music, especially from the '80s, to cooking, travel and a love of science fiction in all mediums. He was an avid supporter of Northwestern Wildcat Football, tailgating at home games and traveling to bowl games in recent years. He loved his family fiercely, including his beloved pets, and leaves behind a legion of friends and a legacy of joy. A remembrance of Mark's life will be held on Friday, October 18, 2019, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Prime and Provisions, 222 North LaSalle Street, Chicago, IL 60601. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mark's name to a . A separate remembrance will also be held in Belleville, Illinois at a later date.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Oct. 17, 2019