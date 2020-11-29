Bogdan, Sr., Mark J.
Age 60, a resident of New Lenox formerly of Berwyn, passed away on Wednesday, November 25, 2020. Loving husband of Sara Bogdan (Brun); beloved father of Mark (Alexis) Bogdan, Jr., Jennifer Bogdan and Adam (Lara Speroff) Bogdan; cherished grandfather of Virginia and Beau Bogdan; dearest son of the late Joseph and Helen (Kukielski) Bogdan; dear brother of Elizabeth (Mark) Luszczek, Deborah (Joseph) Kroc and Joseph (Sammaporn Rattanopas) Bogdan; beloved son-in-law of Harriet and the late Herbert Brun; fond brother-in-law of Cynthia (late Michael Wagner) Brun and Ann (Randall) Alcorn; dear uncle of numerous nieces and nephews; preceded in death by his nephew, Benjamin Alcorn. Mark was a union pipefitter for Local 597 and a member of Meneoka Sportsman Club and friend of the United Methodist Church of New Lenox.
DUE TO THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC, SERVICES FOR MARK WILL BE PRIVATE AND A CELEBRATION OF HIS LIFE WILL BE HELD AT A LATER DATE.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the family would be appreciated - please mail to PO BOX 133, New Lenox, IL 60451 - they will decide what charities to distribute them to at a later date. Funeral arrangements handled by Kurtz Memorial Chapel, New Lenox. For information, www.kurtzmemorialchapel.com
or 815-485-3700.
