Dalcamo Funeral Home
470 W 26Th St
Chicago, IL 60616
(312) 842-8681
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Dalcamo Funeral Home
470 W. 26th Street
Chicago, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Bede the Venerable Church
8200 S. Kostner
View Map
Mark Garza Sr. Obituary
Garza Sr., Mark A. Loving father of Mark Jr., Jake, Ava and Sophia;former husband and friend of Roxann Jauregui; devoted son of Dolores and the late Felix Garza; dear brother of Yolanda (Alberto) Barrera, Felix Jr. (Diane) Garza, Daniel (Maria) Garza, Larry (Susann) Garza, Yvonne Garza, Rita (Jose Jr.) Cano and Susy (Martin) Hernandez; fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Mark was a Firefighter with the City of Chicago with Truck 11 and Engine 19 in the Bronzeville Neighborhood. Visitation Monday from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Dalcamo Funeral Home, 470 W. 26th Street. Family and friends are asked to meet on Tuesday at St. Bede the Venerable Church, 8200 S. Kostner for Mass at 10:30 a.m. Cremation Oak Ridge Cemetery. Funeral Info 312-842-8681 or www.dalcamofuneralhome.com to sign guestbook.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Dec. 15, 2019
