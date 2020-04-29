Friedman, Mark H. Mark H. Friedman, loving husband and devoted father of two, passed away unexpectedly on April 22, 2020, in Pleasanton, CA, at the age of 60. He was engaging in one of his favorite activities, rollerblading, when he apparently suffered a fatal heart attack. He is survived by his wife, Susan (Cohen) Friedman; their children, Shayna and Mason; mother, Annette; sister, Noreen and husband, Glen; sister, Riva and husband, Bob; stepmother, Karen; and countless other family members, friends and colleagues. He was predeceased by his father, Samuel Friedman; and sister, Karen Adina. Mark was born in Chicago on November 30, 1959, and raised in Palos Park. He attended Carl Sandburg High School, and graduated from the University of Illinois in 1983 with a degree in Computer Science and Mathematics. In 1992, he and his wife Susan moved to the San Francisco Bay area to further pursue his career, and they remained there to raise their two children. At the time of his passing, he served as a Director of Business Architecture for the University of the Pacific in Stockton, CA. He was passionate about social justice and non-violent communication practices, and in recent years had made it his mission to fight to improve the quality of the workplace. He had a love for sports and fitness that included running, hiking, rollerblading and regular workouts at the gym. He was a former basketball, softball player and racquetball champion, and loved the beauty and challenge of downhill skiing with his wife and family in the stunning mountains surrounding Lake Tahoe. He had returned to Chicago as frequently as possible, and most recently celebrated his 60th birthday, as well as the Holidays, with his extended family in his native city. He was the appointed speech-giver of the family, and his wonderful sense of humor and quick wit enhanced his ability to give a touching and poignant toast at every family function. He was incredibly empathetic, smart, calm and practical. He will be deeply missed by many, however his loved ones are taking solace in the fact that such a generous, fun and loving man died doing something he truly loved. In light of the global circumstances, a private virtual memorial will be held by the family. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in his name to the Positive Coaching Alliance, or charity of choice.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 29, 2020.