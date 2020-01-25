|
Carpenter, Mark S. Mark S. Carpenter, age 57, formerly of Lockport, passed away January 23, 2020, with his family at his side. Dearest son of the late Gene (late Nancy nee Barry) Carpenter; loving father of Ashley (Tyler) Finnen and Samantha Carpenter; proud grandfather of Fiona Finnen; adored brother of Debbie (Robert) Toomer, Tina (late Mark) Besser, Ron (Laura) Carpenter, and Kevin (Kelly) Carpenter; cherished uncle of Melissa (Rob) Picek, Matt Kriete, Nick Besser, Cassie and Jake Carpenter, Danielle LeFevers, Grace, Rylee, and Janice Carpenter; and fond great-uncle of Jaxon Kriete, Isabelle Picek, and Makenzie, Madelynn, and Meadow Mack. Visitation Sunday, January 26, 2020, from 2:00 p.m. 7:00 p.m. at Markiewicz Funeral Home, P.C. 108 Illinois St., Lemont. Interment private. Info: 630-257-6363 or www.markiewiczfh.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jan. 25, 2020