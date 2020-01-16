|
Barkus, Mark T. Age 50, passed away suddenly on January 13, 2020. Beloved husband for 26 years to Ruthie (nee Buikema); loving father of Brittany (fiancé Dylan), Kimmi (Joe), Lauren and Kara; devoted son of Charles (Nancy) Barkus and the late Elaine Barkus; dear brother of Steven Barkus; dearest uncle of Autumn Barkus and Jennifer (Cory) Carpenter. Visitation Friday, January 17, 2020, from 3:00-9:00 p.m. Funeral Service Saturday, January 18, 2020, 10:00 a.m. at COLONIAL CHAPEL, 15525 S. 73rd Ave. (155th/Wheeler Dr. & Harlem), Orland Park, IL. Burial to follow at a cemetery to be determined. Express your thoughts and condolences at colonialchapel.com, 708-532-5400.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jan. 16, 2020