|
|
Harrington, Marjorie "Marge" J. (nee Whitting) Age 92, passed away on Wednesday, February 13, 2019, surrounded by her family. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Robert E.; loving mother of Robert (Patti), Daniel (Mary Lou), George (Mary), Karen, Joanne (Kieran) Madden, and Patrick (Marigayle); proud grandmother of Robert (Harmony), Maura (Jeff) Koppy, Emily, Dan, Megan (Brian) Holoubek, Colleen, Brian (Libby), Michael, Michael Madden (fiancée Angela Zhao), Erin Madden, Patrick, Kevin, Peggy, Kitty, and Jimmy; great-grandmother of eight; dear sister of the late George Whitting; and loving godmother of Neil Harrington and Nancy W. Faber; also survived by many nieces and nephews. VisitationFriday, February 15, 2019, at St. John of the Cross Church, 5005 S. Wolf Rd., Western Springs, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., followed by a Mass of the Resurrection at 11:15 a.m. Interment, Queen of Heaven Catholic Cemetery, Hillside, IL. In lieu of flowers, donations on behalf of Colleen Harrington to Bethshan Association, 12927 Monitor Ave., Palos Heights, IL.Bethshan.org. Arrangements entrusted to Peterson-Bassi Chapels. Information773.637.4441.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Feb. 14, 2019