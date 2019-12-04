Home

Visitation
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Christ the King Church
9235 S. Hamilton Ave.
Chicago, IL
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Christ the King Church
9235 S. Hamilton Ave.
Chicago, IL
View Map
Marjorie Clausen Obituary
Clausen, Marjorie L. Age 67, Born into Eternal Life on November 29, 2019. Beloved daughter of the late Amelia and Norman Clausen; dear sister of Lee (Mary) Clausen, Lorraine Gordon (Bruce Robinson) and Edward (Ana) Clausen; loving aunt of Christopher, Beth, Emily, Sara, Amy, Keith, Brent, Kyle, Nicole, Eric, Giancarlo and Gianfranco and her many grandnieces and grandnephews. Marje was a dedicated social worker for many years, served as a volunteer for P.A.W.S., and enjoyed the outdoors, especially her trips to northern Wisconsin. Family and friends will meet at Christ the King Church, 9235 S. Hamilton Ave., Chicago, IL on Friday morning for visitation 9:30 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. Interment St. Mary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Patrick's Residence Nursing and Rehabilitation, Development Department, 1400 Brookdale Road, Naperville, IL 60563, or UCP Seguin of Greater Chicago, 3100 S. Central Ave., Cicero, IL 60804 are most appreciated. Funeral Info: Heeney-Laughlin Funeral Directors, 708-636-5500 or www.heeneyfh.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Dec. 4, 2019
