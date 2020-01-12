Home

Marjorie Altergott Obituary
Altergott, PhD, Marjorie Ann Passed away surrounded by the love of her family on New Year's Day, 2020, at the age of 71. She is survived by her children, Lucretia (Minoru), Chloe (Kip), Calantha (Kevin), Alea (Robin), Geb; her four grandchildren, Elsie, Yuuma, Winston, Kanna; and her sister, Gayle (Ken). Beloved partner and spouse of Duane Jensen (1946-2011). Marjorie worked tirelessly to secure the funding for Illinois' first free-standing birth center, located on Chicago's west side, which opened in 2014. Her passion and generous spirit will be cherished for many years to come by all of those whose lives she has touched. Extended obituary available at www.cremation-society.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jan. 12, 2020
