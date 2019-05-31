Home

HICKEY MEMORIAL CHAPEL
4201 West 147th St
Midlothian, IL 60445
(708) 385-4478
Marion McGurk
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Alexander Church
7025 W. 126th St.
Palos Heights, IL
Marion McGurk


Marion McGurk Obituary
McGurk, Marion F. Age 85, late of Palos Heights. Beloved wife of the late John "Jack" McGurk; loving mother of Jack McGurk, Michael (Pam) McGurk, Patrick (Julia) McGurk and Michelle (Raymond) Lopez; proud grandmother of Ashley, Michael, John, Matthew, David, Alexandria and Jacob; and great-grandmother of Abriella; dear sister of Patricia (Al) Leonard, the late John, Robert, Richard and Thomas Rush; special aunt of Erika Muller and numerous nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Misericordia, Memorial Mass will be celebrated Saturday 1:00 p.m. at St. Alexander Church, 7025 W. 126th St., Palos Heights, IL. For more information: 708-385-4478, or to sign online register: www.hickeyfuneral.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 31, 2019
