McGurk, Marion F. Age 85, late of Palos Heights. Beloved wife of the late John "Jack" McGurk; loving mother of Jack McGurk, Michael (Pam) McGurk, Patrick (Julia) McGurk and Michelle (Raymond) Lopez; proud grandmother of Ashley, Michael, John, Matthew, David, Alexandria and Jacob; and great-grandmother of Abriella; dear sister of Patricia (Al) Leonard, the late John, Robert, Richard and Thomas Rush; special aunt of Erika Muller and numerous nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Misericordia, Memorial Mass will be celebrated Saturday 1:00 p.m. at St. Alexander Church, 7025 W. 126th St., Palos Heights, IL. For more information: 708-385-4478, or to sign online register: www.hickeyfuneral.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 31, 2019