|
|
|
FRATERNAL NOTICES
Sheet Metal Workers' Union Local 73
With great sadness, we regret to inform you that member, Marion J. Krupa (IA 372046) age 87, passed away on March 10, 2019. Brother Krupa was a proud member of the United States Marine Corp. and was a member of Local 73 for over 60 years. Visitation will be Thursday, March 14th, 2019 at Grove Memorial Chapel, 1199 S. Arlington Heights Road, Elk Grove Village, IL from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 15th at St. Julian Eymard Church, 601 Biesterfield Road, Elk Grove Village. Private burial at a later date. The officers and members send their condolences.
Fraternally,
Daniel M. Ahern
Financial Secretary-Treasurer
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 14, 2019
Read More