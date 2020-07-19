1/1
Marion Estelle Schwake
Schwake, Marion Estelle

Marion Estelle Schwake (nee Leeke), 80, of Chicago's West Rogers Park neighborhood, passed away after a brief illness on July 15, 2020.

Preceded in death by husband of 61 years, Charles Frederick "Butch" Schwake; devoted mother of Barbara Walker and the late Linda Schwake Serb. Proud grandmother of Thomas Joseph Serb III and Charles Anthony Serb. Dear sister of Thelma Nelson, Dorothy Brissette, James Leeke, and Lorraine Damrow. Also preceded in death by parents, Lawrence William Leeke and Jane Kathleen Leeke (nee Henderson); and brothers, Lawrence Leeke, Jr. and Thomas Leeke. Fondly missed by many nieces and nephews.

Services are private. Arrangements by Cremation Society of Illinois, 773-281-5058 or www.cremation-society.com.

Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com



Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jul. 19, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Cremation Society of Illinois
736 W. Addison St
Chicago, IL 60613
(773) 281-5058
