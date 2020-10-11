Szumski, Marion E.
Marion E. Szumski, Age 83, Beloved wife of the late Peter E. Szumski. Loving Mother of Peter A (Carol) Szumski, Cynthia Szumski, and Paul (Kathleen) Szumski. Cherished Grandmother of Jessica and Peter Andrew Szumski and Jennifer Rodriguez. She was predeceased by her siblings Anthony Stepanek, Grace McHale, and Donald Stepanek. Marion will be dearly missed by many Nieces and Nephews. Visitation is Monday, October 12, 2020 from 4 PM until 8 PM at Foran Funeral Home, 7300 W. Archer Ave. (55 th street just west of Harlem). Visitation on Tuesday, 8:30 AM until time of Prayers 9:30 AM. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Daniel the Prophet Church 10:00 AM. Entombment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to Marion's family on her personal tribute website at www.foranfuneralhome.com
. For information 708-458-0208
Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com