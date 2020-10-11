1/
Marion E. Szumski
Szumski, Marion E.

Marion E. Szumski, Age 83, Beloved wife of the late Peter E. Szumski. Loving Mother of Peter A (Carol) Szumski, Cynthia Szumski, and Paul (Kathleen) Szumski. Cherished Grandmother of Jessica and Peter Andrew Szumski and Jennifer Rodriguez. She was predeceased by her siblings Anthony Stepanek, Grace McHale, and Donald Stepanek. Marion will be dearly missed by many Nieces and Nephews. Visitation is Monday, October 12, 2020 from 4 PM until 8 PM at Foran Funeral Home, 7300 W. Archer Ave. (55 th street just west of Harlem). Visitation on Tuesday, 8:30 AM until time of Prayers 9:30 AM. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Daniel the Prophet Church 10:00 AM. Entombment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to Marion's family on her personal tribute website at www.foranfuneralhome.com. For information 708-458-0208

Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
12
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Foran Funeral Home
OCT
13
Visitation
08:30 - 09:30 AM
OCT
13
Prayer Service
09:30 AM
OCT
13
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Daniel the Prophet Church
Funeral services provided by
Foran Funeral Home
7300 West Archer Avenue
Summit, IL 60501
(708) 458-0208
Memories & Condolences
October 11, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Foran Funeral Home
