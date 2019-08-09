|
Jensen, Marion A. Age 69,August 5, 2019, lifetime resident of Chicago's South and Southwest sides-born and raised, longtime resident of Canaryville, also longtime resident of Garfield Ridge; devoted wife of the late William Jensen; beloved mother of Ann (Edward) Ligue; cherished grandmother of Kayla Ligue, loving step grandma of Rachelle, Holly, and Ashley Ligue; dear daughter of the late Robert and Marilyn Miller McKeown; grateful step-daughter of the late Mary Lou McKeown; dear sister of James (Grace) McKeown, Robert McKeown (late), Gail Eick (late), Julie McKeown, Kathleen (late David) Garrison, Janet (John) Schuld-Hazuka (late), William (Michelle) McKeown, and Kelly McKeown; dearest companion of David Jorgensen; fond aunt of many. Marion Faithful parishioner at St. Symphorosa Parish and former parishioner, having received all of her sacraments at St. Gabriel Church. Will always be remembered by her family for her gentle giving spirit, her kind and compassionate heart and her beautiful glowing smile. Services atCENTRAL CHAPEL,6158 S. Central Ave., Chicago, IL, where family and friends will gather onSunday, August 11, 2019, from 2 to 8 p.m. FuneralMonday, August 12, 2019, 8:45 a.m., at chapel, to St. Symphorosa Church, 6135 S. Austin Ave., Chicago. Mass of Christian Burial 9:30 a.m. Burial Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL. Please visitMARION JENSEN BOOK OF MEMORIES.To express your thoughts or memories in the online guest book, visitwww.chapelc.comorwww.facebook.com/centralchapel.Arrangements byMcINERNEY CENTRAL CHAPEL, Thomas McInerney's Sons Directors.Info.,773-581-9000.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Aug. 9, 2019