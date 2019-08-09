Home

POWERED BY

Services
Central Chapel
6158 South Central Avenue
Chicago, IL 60638
773-581-9000
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Central Chapel
6158 South Central Avenue
Chicago, IL
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
8:45 AM
Central Chapel
6158 South Central Avenue
Chicago, IL
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Symphorosa Church
6135 S. Austin Ave.
Chicago, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marion Jensen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marion A. Jensen

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marion A. Jensen Obituary
Jensen, Marion A. Age 69,August 5, 2019, lifetime resident of Chicago's South and Southwest sides-born and raised, longtime resident of Canaryville, also longtime resident of Garfield Ridge; devoted wife of the late William Jensen; beloved mother of Ann (Edward) Ligue; cherished grandmother of Kayla Ligue, loving step grandma of Rachelle, Holly, and Ashley Ligue; dear daughter of the late Robert and Marilyn Miller McKeown; grateful step-daughter of the late Mary Lou McKeown; dear sister of James (Grace) McKeown, Robert McKeown (late), Gail Eick (late), Julie McKeown, Kathleen (late David) Garrison, Janet (John) Schuld-Hazuka (late), William (Michelle) McKeown, and Kelly McKeown; dearest companion of David Jorgensen; fond aunt of many. Marion Faithful parishioner at St. Symphorosa Parish and former parishioner, having received all of her sacraments at St. Gabriel Church. Will always be remembered by her family for her gentle giving spirit, her kind and compassionate heart and her beautiful glowing smile. Services atCENTRAL CHAPEL,6158 S. Central Ave., Chicago, IL, where family and friends will gather onSunday, August 11, 2019, from 2 to 8 p.m. FuneralMonday, August 12, 2019, 8:45 a.m., at chapel, to St. Symphorosa Church, 6135 S. Austin Ave., Chicago. Mass of Christian Burial 9:30 a.m. Burial Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL. Please visitMARION JENSEN BOOK OF MEMORIES.To express your thoughts or memories in the online guest book, visitwww.chapelc.comorwww.facebook.com/centralchapel.Arrangements byMcINERNEY CENTRAL CHAPEL, Thomas McInerney's Sons Directors.Info.,773-581-9000.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Aug. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marion's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now