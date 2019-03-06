|
Ybarra, Mario Beloved husband of Annie (nee Deaton); loving father of Joseph (Lisa), Irene (Frank), Jackie (Junior), and Mario; proud Grandpa of Nathaniel, Joslyn, Nathalia, Mia, Nailani, Alex, Martin, Yanisa, Lily, Nayeli, and Nadia; loving son of Michael and Frances Nares, and the late Nick Ybarra; fond brother of Susan (Michael), Rachel, Sinthia (Francis), Michelle, Michael, Frank (Ruby), and the late Raymond and Tom; loved by many nieces and nephews. He was a longtime employee of Peoples Gas. Mario was a friend to many and truly a very special man. He would give you the shirt off his back and was always willing to lend a helping hand. Funeral Friday, March 8, 2019, at 9:00 a.m., from the Richard-Midway Funeral Home, 5749 Archer Ave. (Corner of Lorel), to St. Jane de Chantal Church for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment private. Visitation Thursday, March 7, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. For info: (773) 767-1840 or richardmidwayfh.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 6, 2019