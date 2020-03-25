Home

Huerta, Mario "Uncle Merv" Age 66, late of South Chicago, passed awayMarch 14, 2020.Devoted son of the late Jose and late Delfina Huerta.Loving brother of the late Ricardo, late Johnny, Nora, Hector, late Ray and late Enrique.Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Mario was a retired Ironworker with Local #63, a master model builder, an avid Chicago White Sox, Bears and Blackhawks fan and loved to take care of his yard and the neighborhood curb.Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, visitation, funeral services and the committal at St. Mary Cemetery will be held privately for the immediate family. Extended family, friends and neighbors are encouraged to contact the family via telephone, social media or leave condolences on the funeral home website.In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Childhood Leukemia Foundation in Mario's name would be appreciated.Elmwood Chapel, Chicago entrusted with arrangements. 773-731-2749www.elmwoodchapel.com
