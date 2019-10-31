Home

Dalcamo Funeral Home
470 W 26Th St
Chicago, IL 60616
(312) 842-8681
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Dalcamo Funeral Home
470 W 26Th St
Chicago, IL 60616
Mario Cornelio Obituary
Cornelio, Mario J. Veteran of the Vietnam War. Beloved husband of Darleen (nee Tellano); loving father of Maida (Ron) Cornelio-Sauseda and Paulie (Santos) Lopez; cherished grandfather of Nora and Nia Sauseda and Mario, Michael and Maiana Lopez; devoted son of the late Mary and Luis Cornelio; dear brother Carmen, John, Mary, Michael, and the late Louis, Rebecca, and Domingo. Mario was a Member of Malcolm J. Mayo Post 5422. Visitation Thursday 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at the Dalcamo Funeral Home, 470 West 26th Street. Friday 10:00 a.m. Chapel Service. Interment Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Disabled American Veterans, www.dav.org are appreciated. Funeral info: 312-842-8681or www.dalcamofuneralhome.com to sign guestbook.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Oct. 31, 2019
