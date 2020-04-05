|
|
Hagen, Marilynn J. (nee Lindskog), age 77, passed away March 31, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Fred C. Hagen, Jr.; loving mother of Fred C. Hagen, Ill, Tammee Hagen, Shirlee Hagen, Vickee (Bill) Danz, and the late Timothy Hagen; cherished grandmother of Fred C., IV, Chelsea, Toniann, Logan, Jakob, Maia, and Parker; dearest sister of Robert (Sue) Lindskog and the late Carol (the late Ed) Baron. Due to the COVID-19 crisis. Visitation, Funeral Service and Interment are Private. Arrangements entrusted to the McKenzie Funeral Home, Oak Forest, Illinois. For information: 708-687-2990.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 5, 2020