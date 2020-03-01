Home

Knollcrest Funeral Home
1500 South Meyers Road
Lombard, IL 60148
(630) 932-1500
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Knollcrest Funeral Home
1500 South Meyers Road
Lombard, IL 60148
Lying in State
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
9:30 AM
St. Alexander's Church
300 S Cornell Ave
Villa Park, IL
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
10:15 AM
St. Alexander's Church
300 S Cornell Ave
Villa Park, IL
Marilyn Stevens Obituary
Stevens, Marilyn T. (nee North), age 90, of St. Paul, Minnesota, formerly of Bridgeview and Downers Grove. Beloved wife of the late George Stevens; loving mother of four; cherished grandmother of 12; great-grandmother of 19. Visitation Friday, March 6th, 3:00 - 9 :00 p.m. at Knollcrest Funeral Home, 1500 S. Meyers Rd. (3 blks. South. of Roosevelt Rd), Lombard. In State Saturday 9:30 a.m. at St. Alexander's Church, 300 S. Cornell Ave, Villa Park. Mass 10:15 a.m. Interment private. Memorials to Cerenity of Marian in St. Paul or the , are appreciated. Funeral Info: www.knollcrest.net or 630-932-1500.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 1, 2020
