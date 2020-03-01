|
Stevens, Marilyn T. (nee North), age 90, of St. Paul, Minnesota, formerly of Bridgeview and Downers Grove. Beloved wife of the late George Stevens; loving mother of four; cherished grandmother of 12; great-grandmother of 19. Visitation Friday, March 6th, 3:00 - 9 :00 p.m. at Knollcrest Funeral Home, 1500 S. Meyers Rd. (3 blks. South. of Roosevelt Rd), Lombard. In State Saturday 9:30 a.m. at St. Alexander's Church, 300 S. Cornell Ave, Villa Park. Mass 10:15 a.m. Interment private. Memorials to Cerenity of Marian in St. Paul or the , are appreciated. Funeral Info: www.knollcrest.net or 630-932-1500.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 1, 2020