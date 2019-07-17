Home

Elmwood Chapel
11300 W 97Th Ln
Saint John, IN 46373
(219) 365-3474
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Elmwood Chapel
11300 W 97Th Ln
Saint John, IN 46373
View Map
Service
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
7:30 PM
Elmwood Chapel
11300 W 97Th Ln
Saint John, IN 46373
View Map
Marilyn Signore Obituary
Signore, Marilyn J. Age 69. Late of Cedar Lake, Indiana, formerly of Chicago's Galewood neighborhood. Passed away July 12, 2019. Beloved mother of Rachel (Matt) Wilkinson and Stephanie (Jim) Turner; cherished grandmother of Joshua, Aidan, Cailee, Bryce, Bryn, and Evan; dear sister of Richard Price II. Marilyn was a longtime deli clerk at Jewel Foods in Dyer. Memorial Visitation Friday, July 19, 2019, from 2:00 p.m. until time of service at 7:30 p.m., at the Elmwood Funeral Chapel, 11300 W. 97th Ln. (1/2 block west of US 41/Wicker Ave. at 97th Ln.), St. John. A private inurnment will be held at a later date at Acacia Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the family. For more information, 219-365-3474 or elmwoodchapel.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on July 17, 2019
