Signore, Marilyn J. Age 69. Late of Cedar Lake, Indiana, formerly of Chicago's Galewood neighborhood. Passed away July 12, 2019. Beloved mother of Rachel (Matt) Wilkinson and Stephanie (Jim) Turner; cherished grandmother of Joshua, Aidan, Cailee, Bryce, Bryn, and Evan; dear sister of Richard Price II. Marilyn was a longtime deli clerk at Jewel Foods in Dyer. Memorial Visitation Friday, July 19, 2019, from 2:00 p.m. until time of service at 7:30 p.m., at the Elmwood Funeral Chapel, 11300 W. 97th Ln. (1/2 block west of US 41/Wicker Ave. at 97th Ln.), St. John. A private inurnment will be held at a later date at Acacia Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the family. For more information, 219-365-3474 or elmwoodchapel.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on July 17, 2019