Klein, Marilyn L. (1926-2019) Born to Norma and Robert Friedle on December 21, 1926 in Cohoes, New York, Marilyn grew up in Chicago, attending Senn and Lakeview high schools. She quickly moved into Chicago's burgeoning film and recording industry, getting a job at United Film & Recording. There she met and eventually married studio owner and Chicago broadcast pioneer, William L. Klein. Together they had three children, Leo, Julius and Regina. Mr. Klein passed away on October 17, 1988, but already in the late Sixties, Marilyn set up shop for herself as a communications consultant. This was still unusual for a woman but recognition came quickly including an entry in the guide, "Foremost Women in Communications." In the mid-Eighties, she met and married Claude Kirchner, the well known radio-TV announcer, and star for many years of the popular TV show, 'Super Circus'. Together they moved to the east coast, living in Greenwich, CT till Claude passed away in 1993. After another 10 years in Manhattan, Marilyn finally moved back home to Chicago. Marilyn's final years were active and happy. She passed away on June 18, 2019, at St. Joseph's Hospital in Chicago. Her funeral was at Rosehill Cemetery on June 24, 2019, and a second memorial service was held on July 14, 2019.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on July 28, 2019