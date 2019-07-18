Home

POWERED BY

Services
McKenzie Funeral Home Ltd
15618 Cicero Ave
Oak Forest, IL 60452
(708) 687-2990
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
McKenzie Funeral Home Ltd
15618 Cicero Ave
Oak Forest, IL 60452
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
10:15 AM
McKenzie Funeral Home Ltd
15618 Cicero Ave
Oak Forest, IL 60452
View Map
Memorial Mass
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
St. George Church
Tinley Park, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marilyn Kiessling
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marilyn Kiessling

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marilyn Kiessling Obituary
Kiessling, Marilyn K. "Moe" (nee Wahlen) Age 81, of Tinley Park, passed away July 13, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Ernest Paul Kiessling; loving mother of Mark (Jacqueline Starble) Kiessling, Christine (Bill) White, the late Scott, and the late Melissa; cherished grandmother of Tiffany, Cody, and Emily; devoted great-grandmother of Jackson; dear sister of Jacqueline (the late Ronald) DeSantis, Diane (Jim) Collier, and the late Robert (Linda) Wahlen; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Funeral Monday, July 22, 2019, at 10:15 a.m., from the McKenzie Funeral Home, 15618 S. Cicero Ave., Oak Forest to St. George Church, Tinley Park, for Memorial Mass at 11:00 a.m. Interment Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL. Memorial Visitation Sunday, July 21, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. For information, call (708) 687-2990.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on July 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now