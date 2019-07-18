|
Kiessling, Marilyn K. "Moe" (nee Wahlen) Age 81, of Tinley Park, passed away July 13, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Ernest Paul Kiessling; loving mother of Mark (Jacqueline Starble) Kiessling, Christine (Bill) White, the late Scott, and the late Melissa; cherished grandmother of Tiffany, Cody, and Emily; devoted great-grandmother of Jackson; dear sister of Jacqueline (the late Ronald) DeSantis, Diane (Jim) Collier, and the late Robert (Linda) Wahlen; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Funeral Monday, July 22, 2019, at 10:15 a.m., from the McKenzie Funeral Home, 15618 S. Cicero Ave., Oak Forest to St. George Church, Tinley Park, for Memorial Mass at 11:00 a.m. Interment Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL. Memorial Visitation Sunday, July 21, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. For information, call (708) 687-2990.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on July 18, 2019