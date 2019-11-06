Home

Services
Krueger Funeral Home, Ltd.
13050 South Greenwood Avenue
Blue Island, IL 60406
(708) 388-1300
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Krueger Funeral Home, Ltd.
13050 South Greenwood Avenue
Blue Island, IL 60406
Service
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
9:15 AM
Krueger Funeral Home, Ltd.
13050 South Greenwood Avenue
Blue Island, IL 60406
Funeral Mass
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Benedict Church
2339 York St.
Blue Island, IL
Marilyn Ferrin Obituary
Ferrin, Marilyn E. (nee Robinson) 86, of Blue Island, beloved wife of the late Clifford M., loving mother of Jacqueline (Frank) Stawiarski, Daniel (Marjorie), Jeffrey (Kathy), David (Cindy) and Barry (Jennifer), cherished grandmother of Jeffrey, Jennifer, Matthew, Christine, Michael, Sarah, Jessica, Cassandra, Patricia, Theresa, Nathaniel, Deborah, Valerie, Nicholas, Bridget and Christopher, proud great grandmother of six, dear sister of Thomas (Cindy), the late Bruce (Donna) and Diane (Jeff) Watson fond sister in law of Gene, aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Thursday, November 7, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Chapel services Friday at 9:15 a.m. at the Krueger Funeral Home, 13050 S. Greenwood Ave., Blue Island, then to St. Benedict Church, 2339 York St., Blue Island, for Mass at 10:00 a.m. Interment St. Benedict Cemetery, Crestwood. 708-388-1300, www.kruegerfuneral.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Nov. 6, 2019
