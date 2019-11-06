|
Ferrin, Marilyn E. (nee Robinson) 86, of Blue Island, beloved wife of the late Clifford M., loving mother of Jacqueline (Frank) Stawiarski, Daniel (Marjorie), Jeffrey (Kathy), David (Cindy) and Barry (Jennifer), cherished grandmother of Jeffrey, Jennifer, Matthew, Christine, Michael, Sarah, Jessica, Cassandra, Patricia, Theresa, Nathaniel, Deborah, Valerie, Nicholas, Bridget and Christopher, proud great grandmother of six, dear sister of Thomas (Cindy), the late Bruce (Donna) and Diane (Jeff) Watson fond sister in law of Gene, aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Thursday, November 7, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Chapel services Friday at 9:15 a.m. at the Krueger Funeral Home, 13050 S. Greenwood Ave., Blue Island, then to St. Benedict Church, 2339 York St., Blue Island, for Mass at 10:00 a.m. Interment St. Benedict Cemetery, Crestwood. 708-388-1300, www.kruegerfuneral.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Nov. 6, 2019