Caprio, Marilyn (nee La Paglia) Marilyn was born and raised on Taylor St., "Little Italy" and became a lifelong resident of Lyons, IL. A devoted keypunch supervisor of 40 years at the CBOT. She was adored and will be truly missed by all. Most loving and gentlest mom of John (Barbara) Caprio; loving daughter of the late Carl and Rose La Paglia; adored Gram of Joey and Nicky Caprio; dear sister of Lucille (Mike) Filisha; dearest aunt of Michael Filisha and Gina (Joe) Bosco. Funeral held Saturday 8:45 a.m. from Salerno's Galewood Chapels, 1857 N. Harlem Avenue, Chicago to St. Hugh Church, Lyons, IL. Mass celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Interment Private. For info, call 773-889-1700 or www.salernofuneralhomes.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Dec. 19, 2019