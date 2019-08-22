Home

Skaja Terrace Funeral Home
7812 N. Milwaukee Avenue
Niles, IL 60714
(847) 966-7302
Marilyn Mossong
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Skaja Terrace Funeral Home
7812 N. Milwaukee Ave.
Niles, IL
Funeral
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Skaja Terrace Funeral Home
7812 N. Milwaukee Ave.
Niles, IL
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
10:30 AM
St. John Brebeuf Church
Marilyn C. Mossong


1925 - 2019
Marilyn C. Mossong Obituary
Mossong, Marilyn C. nee Daebel, age 93 of Des Plaines, IL, formerly of Niles, IL, passed away peacefully in the arms of her family onSaturday, August 17, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Norbert "Boots" Mossong; cherished mother of Karen (Gene) Pruban, Janice (Dan) Congreve and Diane James; caring grandmother of Rick (Sue) Murphey, Daniel (Elise) Congreve, Ryan Congreve and Kristin (Robert) Anderson; loving great-grandmother of Samantha and Douglas Murphey and Eleanor Congreve; dear sister of Fred (Carol) Daebel; fond aunt of many and friend to all. VisitationFriday, August 23, 2019 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Skaja Terrace Funeral Home, 7812 N. Milwaukee Ave., Niles, IL. FuneralSaturday,10:00 a.m. to St. John Brebeuf Church for 10:30 a.m. Mass. Interment St. Adalbert Cemetery. Member of St. John Brebeuf Parish since 1957. For more info call847-966-7302or www.skajafuneralhomes.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Aug. 22, 2019
