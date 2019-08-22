|
|
Mossong, Marilyn C. nee Daebel, age 93 of Des Plaines, IL, formerly of Niles, IL, passed away peacefully in the arms of her family onSaturday, August 17, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Norbert "Boots" Mossong; cherished mother of Karen (Gene) Pruban, Janice (Dan) Congreve and Diane James; caring grandmother of Rick (Sue) Murphey, Daniel (Elise) Congreve, Ryan Congreve and Kristin (Robert) Anderson; loving great-grandmother of Samantha and Douglas Murphey and Eleanor Congreve; dear sister of Fred (Carol) Daebel; fond aunt of many and friend to all. VisitationFriday, August 23, 2019 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Skaja Terrace Funeral Home, 7812 N. Milwaukee Ave., Niles, IL. FuneralSaturday,10:00 a.m. to St. John Brebeuf Church for 10:30 a.m. Mass. Interment St. Adalbert Cemetery. Member of St. John Brebeuf Parish since 1957. For more info call847-966-7302or www.skajafuneralhomes.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Aug. 22, 2019