Hain, Marietta Passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 14, 2019, surrounded by her family. She is survived by her beloved daughter, Christina (Peter); grandchildren, Andrew, Joshua, and Alexandra; her husband, Anton; sisters, Elena (Robert) and Elizabeth "Betty" (Paul). Though she had one daughter, she was thought of as a mother to many, including a multitude of nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends. Marietta nurtured everyone around her and showing her love for the people closest to her was what brought her the most joy in life. Visitation will be held at Drake & Sons Funeral Home in Chicago on Friday, April 19, 2019, from 4:00-9:00 p.m. (evening prayers at 7:30 p.m.) with funeral service the following day, April 20, 2019, at 12:30 p.m. at Holy Nativity Romanian Orthodox Church in Chicago. Interment following at Rosehill Cemetery. Marietta will be missed for her kind spirit, her love of life and beauty, and the genuine affection she showed for those she loved. May her memory be eternal. Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary