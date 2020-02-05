|
Monske, Marie T. (nee Notaro), age 64. Late of Glendale Heights, IL formerly of Berkley, IL.Passed awayFebruary 2, 2020.Beloved wife of Arthur for 36 years.Loving sister of the late Tommy Notaro. Cherished daughter of the late Anthony and the late Rosemary Notaro (nee Maglione).Dearest niece of Eileen (late Anthony) Maglione.Dear cousin of Tommy Maglione.Marie was a former employee of Household and Chase Banks.A visitation will be held onThursday, February 6, 2020 from 4:00 8:00 p.m. with a prayer service at 7:00 p.m. atthe Hultgren Funeral Home, 304 N. Main St., Wheaton IL, 60187.For more information630-668-0027orwww.hultgrenfh.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Feb. 5, 2020