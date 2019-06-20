Sutherland, Marie Panor On Saturday, June 15, 2019, passed away peacefully at the age of 89. Preceded in death by her loving husband, Donald Sutherland, on June 25, 2018. Glen Ellyn resident. The daughter of a Greek American, a Washington D.C. restaurant owner, she was a high achiever. She graduated from George Washington University, Phi Beta Kappa, with distinction, and went on to University of Chicago, where she graduated with honors with a Masters in Political Science along with only one other woman that year. After marrying Donald, they moved to Germany while Don was in the service. Marie was an intelligence officer for the CIA for 10 years but resigned when Don left the army and returned to the States with him. Marie and Don adopted their children, Janet and Mark, and settled down in Rockville, Maryland, where she worked for political causes. After relocating to Glen Ellyn in 1974, Marie immediately became active at St. Mark's Episcopal Church and she volunteered with many community organizations such as Glen Ellyn Food Pantry, Glen Ellyn Youth and Family Counseling, PADS, and Cathedral Shelter in Chicago. She focused her efforts on both civil rights and community outreach programs. She told her friends,"if something wasn't right, she would change it". Marie is survived by her sister, Anna; daughter, Janet (Kevin); son, Mark (Elena); grandchildren, Ella and Maya; along with other close extended family. Her funeral service will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2019, at 3:00 p.m., at St Mark's Episcopal Church in Glen Ellyn. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in memory of Marie P. Sutherland to the Brain Aneurysm Foundation, at 269 Hanover St., Hanover, MA 02339, or the Juvenile Diabetes Foundation, at 1 N. LaSalle St., Suite 1200, Chicago, IL 60602. Published in Chicago Sun-Times on June 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary