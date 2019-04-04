Home

POWERED BY

Services
Foran Funeral Home
7300 West Archer Avenue
Summit, IL 60501
(708) 458-0208
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Foran Funeral Home
7300 West Archer Avenue
Summit, IL 60501
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Foran Funeral Home
7300 West Archer Avenue
Summit, IL 60501
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Symphorosa Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Marie Simonetti
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marie Simonetti


1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Marie Simonetti Obituary
Simonetti, Marie A. Age 91. Loving daughter of the late Frank and Freida (nee Pusateri) Simonetti; cherished aunt of many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, great-great-nieces, and great-great-nephews. Visitation Friday, April 5, 2019, from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Foran Funeral Home, 7300 W. Archer Ave. (55th St., just west of Harlem). Funeral Saturday, April 6, 2019, at 10:00 a.m., from the funeral home to St. Symphorosa Church, for a 10:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial. Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to Marie's family on her personal tribute website at www.foranfuneralhome.com. For information, call (708) 458-0208.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now