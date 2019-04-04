|
|
Simonetti, Marie A. Age 91. Loving daughter of the late Frank and Freida (nee Pusateri) Simonetti; cherished aunt of many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, great-great-nieces, and great-great-nephews. Visitation Friday, April 5, 2019, from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Foran Funeral Home, 7300 W. Archer Ave. (55th St., just west of Harlem). Funeral Saturday, April 6, 2019, at 10:00 a.m., from the funeral home to St. Symphorosa Church, for a 10:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial. Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to Marie's family on her personal tribute website at www.foranfuneralhome.com. For information, call (708) 458-0208.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 4, 2019