Home

POWERED BY

Services
Orland Funeral Home
9900 W 143RD ST
Orland Park, IL 60462
(708) 460-7500
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 24, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Orland Funeral Home
9900 W 143RD ST
Orland Park, IL 60462
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
10:45 AM
St. Michael Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Marie Powers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marie Powers

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Marie Powers Obituary
Powers, Marie V. "Babe" (nee Marasovich) Beloved wife of Charles "Bud"; loving mother of Peter (Rosemary) Powers, Cynthia (Steve) Dombrowski, Cheryl (Robert) Klages, Maureen (Nick) Campanile, Lynn Powers, and the late Mark Powers; cherished grandmother of 12; adored great-grandmother of 22; dear sister of Phillip Marasovich. Visitation Sunday, March 24, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Orland Funeral Home, 9900 W. 143rd St., Orland Park. Funeral Monday, March 25, 2019, at 10:15 a.m. from the funeral home to St. Michael Church for Mass at 10:45 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Funeral Info: (708) 460-7500 or www.orlandfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now