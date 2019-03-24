|
Powers, Marie V. "Babe" (nee Marasovich) Beloved wife of Charles "Bud"; loving mother of Peter (Rosemary) Powers, Cynthia (Steve) Dombrowski, Cheryl (Robert) Klages, Maureen (Nick) Campanile, Lynn Powers, and the late Mark Powers; cherished grandmother of 12; adored great-grandmother of 22; dear sister of Phillip Marasovich. Visitation Sunday, March 24, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Orland Funeral Home, 9900 W. 143rd St., Orland Park. Funeral Monday, March 25, 2019, at 10:15 a.m. from the funeral home to St. Michael Church for Mass at 10:45 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Funeral Info: (708) 460-7500 or www.orlandfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 24, 2019