Lanier, Marie 77, of Chicago's New East Side lakefront neighborhood, passed away peacefully at home October 1, 2019. After graduating from John Fiske Elementary School and Crane High School, Marie worked on a production line at Zenith and in retail sales at Sears, Wieboldt's, and Deb's. She retired after many years as a dedicated Administrative Aide at Cook County/John Stroger Hospital. Marie was a compassionate and generous woman of faith. Her concern and empathy were a blessing to many. As a child, she attended Liberty Baptist Church. She also enjoyed worshipping at non-denominational churches and at Holy Name Cathedral. She valued education and encouraged her family to achieve their potential. Devoted mother of Wendell, Sandra, Sheila, Pamela, Stephen, Sherese, Sheldon, and Aaron; loving grandmother and great-grandmother; dear sister, aunt, and friend. Celebration of Life at the South Shore Cultural Center, 7059 S Shore Dr., Chicago, IL 60649 - by invitation only. Arrangements by Cremation Society of Illinois, 773-281-5058 or www.cremation-society.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Oct. 6, 2019