Marie Kozial
1923 - 2020
Kozial, Marie nee Klonowski, age 96, passed away June 7th; wife of the late Joseph; mother of James (Betsy), the late Joe (MaryAnn) and Letitia; grandmother of five and great grandmother of six; aunt and great aunt to many nieces & nephews; sister of the late Irene (the late Steve) Gnat. Due to COVID-19 concerns, burial will be private. Memorial Mass to be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Belmont Funeral Home; www.belmontfuneralhome.com Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com

Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jun. 14, 2020.
June 11, 2020
I would like to extend my deepest condolences to the family. May you find comfort in our heavenly father to carry you all during this challenging time. 1 Peter 5: 6,7
