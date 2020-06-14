Kozial, Marie nee Klonowski, age 96, passed away June 7th; wife of the late Joseph; mother of James (Betsy), the late Joe (MaryAnn) and Letitia; grandmother of five and great grandmother of six; aunt and great aunt to many nieces & nephews; sister of the late Irene (the late Steve) Gnat. Due to COVID-19 concerns, burial will be private. Memorial Mass to be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Belmont Funeral Home; www.belmontfuneralhome.com Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jun. 14, 2020.