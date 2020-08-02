Inglima , Marie Inglima, Marie nee Catuara; beloved wife of the late Frank Paul; loving mother of Salvatore (Rosemarie) and Joseph (Christine); cherished grandmother of Gia (Christopher) Vari, Joseph (Cynthia), Frank Paul (Samantha and Salvatore V. (Savanah); adored great-grandmother of Talia, Christopher, Joey, Frankie, Gigi and Regina Rae; devoted daughter of the late Joseph and late Filomena Catuara; dear sister of Angela Lehrfeld; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Monday, August 3 rd from 8:30 a.m. until time of Prayers 10:00 a.m. at Dalcamo Funeral Home, 470 W. 26th Street going to St. Jerome Croatian Catholic Church for Mass 10:30 a.m. Entombment Resurrection Cemetery. Funeral Info: 312-842-8681 or to sign the guestbook www.dalcamofuneralhome.com
