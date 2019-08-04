Home

Lawn Funeral Home Ltd
17909 S 94Th Ave
Tinley Park, IL 60487
(708) 532-3100
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lawn Funeral Home
17909 S. 94th Ave.
Tinley Park, IL
Funeral
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
10:45 AM
Lawn Funeral Home Ltd
17909 S 94Th Ave
Tinley Park, IL 60487
Funeral Mass
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Elizabeth Seton Church
9300 W. 167th St.
Tinley Park, IL
Marie Horzewski Obituary
Horzewski, Marie A. (nee Kowalski) Age 93, beloved wife of the late Clarence G. Horzewski; loving mother of Kenneth and Diane (Edward) Legenza; cherished grandmother of Kenneth W., Candice (Adam) Villarreal, Lynette (John) Karabis, and Edward M. Legenza; beloved great-grandmother of Sierra Villarreal, Adam Villarreal, Alex Villarreal, Alexis Karabis, Edward W. Legenza, and Gregory Karabis; dearest sister of the late Theresa Freeman. Visitation Sunday 3:00 to 8:00 p.m. Funeral Monday 10:45 a.m. from Lawn Funeral Home, 17909 S. 94th Ave., Tinley Park, IL 60487 to St. Elizabeth Seton Church, Mass 11:30 a.m. Interment Good Shepherd Cemetery. Funeral info, (708) 532-3100.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Aug. 4, 2019
